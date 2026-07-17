DC man sentenced to 20+ years for 2020 murder of father of four in Northeast

The Brief Jamil Whitley was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of Kevin Redd. Redd was found shot to death in an alleyway in Northeast in 2020. Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station captured Redd getting in a car with Whitley shortly before he was shot.



A D.C. man was sentenced on Friday to more than two decades in prison for the 2020 murder of a father of four in Northeast.

What we know:

Jamil Whitley, 38, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for murdering Kevin Redd. Whitley was convicted of second-degree murder and weapons-related charges.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Redd was seen on surveillance footage at a gas station on Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, shortly after midnight on June 11, 2020. Soon after Redd came to the gas station, Whitley arrived.

Whitley left and came back minutes later. Surveillance footage showed the two men speaking to one another, until Redd got into a car with Whitley, and Whitley sped off.

Seconds later, investigators say Whitley shot Redd in the alley off Jay Street NE. Surveillance footage showed Whitley running from the scene.

First responders found Redd shot in the alley and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

While Whitley will spend decades behind bars, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Friday's sentencing "does not reflect the severe harm suffered by the four young children who will now grow up without their father."

Pirro's office had pushed for the maximum sentence — 35 years and four months — arguing that Whitley "caused extraordinary damage" to Redd's family. Redd's wife was eight months pregnant with the family's fourth child when he was killed.