Former Laurel Police Chief indicted on attempted murder, arson charges

Prince George's County has announced the indictment of former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and lesser related offenses.

According to Prince George's County fire officials, Crawford has been linked to at least 12 fires in Prince George's, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick and Charles counties between 2011 and 2020.

In Prince George’s County, Crawford allegedly set a car on fire in 2011 on 12th Street in Laurel. He is also charged with setting a fire in 2019 on Maple Terrace in Laurel that burned two vehicles, a detached garage, and the home, which had four people sleeping inside.

Investigators were able to make a break in the case when they discovered a link between the victims. In each case, the victims had some kind of disagreement with Crawford in the past.

His alleged victims include:

- A former City of Laurel official

- Three former law enforcement officials including a former City of Laurel Police Chief

- Two relatives

- Two of Crawford’s former physicians

- A resident in his neighborhood

Crawford was a police officer in Maryland beginning in the 1970s. He retired from the Prince George’s County Police Department as a Major in 2000.

Subsequently, he worked for the police department in District Heights and ultimately, became the Police Chief in Laurel and was asked to resign from Laurel in 2010.