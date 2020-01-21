Former Howard County teaching assistant charged with sex crimes involving a student

article

A former Howard County teaching assistant is facing criminal charges for sex crimes involving a student.

Divaughn Vanez Furby, 29, of Columbia was working at Wilde Lake High School when he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, according to police.

He is currently jailed without bond.

Investigators believe the crimes occurred outside of school property.

He has not worked for the school system since Aug. 2019.

He had been employed by the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City – but was let go upon being arrested.

If you have any information or if you’ve had contact with Furby, call police at (410) 313-STOP.

