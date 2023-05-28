Former firefighter saves Dalmation in DC Apartment fire

Daniel Johnson said it’s not a test he studied for, but one given to him nonetheless.

"Not to invoke divine intervention, but that’s exactly what it is, it’s the lord keeping me strong," Johnson told FOX 5.

Last Saturday, a fire broke out in his apartment.

His three Dalmatians: Max, Ash and Cinder were trapped inside.

Fire crews arrived and Johnson, a former firefighter, ran into the building to try and recover his dogs.

"Those are like my kids, you know?" Johnson said.

All three dogs were taken out of the apartment, but only Cinder survived.

Cinder, the oldest, spent much of this past week in Intensive Care.

But Johnson tells FOX 5 the dog has recovered and the two will be reunited Sunday.

A GoFundMe helped raise over $18,000 to help with medical bills and expenses to get Johnson back on his feet since he lost so much in his apartment.

Johnson says he’s appreciative of the support people have given, and is thankful that Cinder, who was by his side as he fought cancer a few years ago, will support him yet again.

"She helped me soldier through, so, it’s kind of odd that she’s the one that lasted. But, there’s a reason for it. Not quite sure what it is, but I’m sure I’ll find out," Johnson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to have been confined to just Johnson’s apartment.