Former Chinatown Walgreens manager sentenced to over 12 years for series of inside-job robberies

The Brief Michael Robinson, 35, was sentenced to 147 months in prison for orchestrating seven armed robberies at a Chinatown Walgreens where he worked as a manager. Prosecutors say Robinson and three co-defendants—including another former manager—provided inside information to facilitate the robberies between July 2023 and February 2024. The scheme netted nearly $29,000, and Robinson must pay more than $7,200 in restitution while serving five years of supervised release after his prison term.



A former Walgreens manager has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his role in a series of armed robberies at a Chinatown store that prosecutors say were inside jobs.

What we know:

Michael Robinson, 35, of D.C., pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery) and to using, carrying, possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb sentenced Robinson to 147 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Robinson was also ordered to pay $7,245.75 in restitution.

Dig deeper:

Court documents show that Robinson conspired with three others—including another Walgreens manager, London Teeter—to stage armed robberies at the store between July 2023 and February 2024.

Robinson and Teeter provided key information about cash transfers, security presence, and office codes to co-defendants Kamanye Williams and Gianni Robinson, allowing them to carry out seven robberies on July 18, Aug. 2, Sept. 2, Nov. 10, and Dec. 4, 2023, and Jan. 9 and Feb. 11, 2024.

In each instance, Williams entered the store disguised and armed, demanding cash from the manager’s office.

Prosecutors said Robinson and Teeter even posed as victims during some robberies to make the incidents appear authentic on surveillance footage.

The group stole and split nearly $29,000 in total. At one point, Williams escalated the scheme by stealing firearms from Special Police Officers hired to guard the store.

Sentencing for the co-defendants is still pending.