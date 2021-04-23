Former Baltimore police commissioner tapped for Fairfax County top cop post

article

Fairfax County has a new top cop.

Officials announced on Friday that former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis has been selected as the new Fairfax County chief of police.

According to county officials, Davis was selected after a nationwide search that included "275 meetings and calls" among community leaders and stake holders.

"Kevin Davis will bring a renewed commitment to data transparency, eliminating disparities in use of force, and other common-sense reforms to our police department," said Rodney Lusk, Lee District Supervisor and Chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Before serving as Baltimore’s commissioner, Davis was the Anne Arundel County police chief from 2013-2014. Prior to that, he was an assistant chief in Prince George’s County from 1992 to 2013.

Davis’ tenure will begin May 3.

