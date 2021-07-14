Former 49er Richard Sherman arrested on burglary domestic violence charge in Seattle

article

Former 49er Richard Sherman has been arrested in Seattle on suspicion of a burglary domestic violence.

King County records show the 33-year-old football player was booked Wednesday morning.

TMZ and ESPN are confirming the arrest, and he has been denied bail.

Sherman played the past three seasons with the 49ers after spending the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

He's not on any NLF roster right now after becoming a free agent this spring.

Without mentioning any names, the NFL Players Association said they were aware that one of their players had been arrested for alleged domestic violence violations and would monitor developments in the case.