Food insecurity rises in Greater Washington amid layoffs

The Brief An alarming number of families in the Greater Washington region are experiencing food insecurity. Federal layoffs, inflation, and high living costs are key contributors. Government programs like SNAP and Medicaid haven't kept pace with inflation.



Families in the Greater Washington area are facing growing food insecurity, struggling to buy groceries and maintain a healthy diet, according to a new report from the Capital Area Food Bank.

Federal layoffs impact families

Typically, food security improves after a recession or pandemic. However, recent federal layoffs have led to a third consecutive year of increased food hunger in the Greater Washington area.

The report indicates that more than 820,000 people are at the lowest level of food security, with the number climbing by about 75,000 each year. Many are forced to cut back on meals or skip them entirely.

Families with children, communities of color and low-income households have been hit hardest. Four out of ten adults report worsening household budgets this year, and federal workers in the region have been particularly affected, as local pay has fallen faster than the national average.

Inflation and relief program challenges

The report identifies inflation, the end of pandemic relief programs and higher living costs as major reasons for the rise in food insecurity.

People are resorting to borrowing against their futures to pay for basic needs like food, depleting savings accounts and making early withdrawals from their 401(k) plans to cover essentials like groceries, the report documents.

What we don't know:

The report also highlights that government programs such as SNAP and Medicaid have not matched the rising inflation, making it even more difficult for families to afford food and necessities. However, it remains unclear what specific measures will be taken to address these challenges.