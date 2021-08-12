DoorDash delivery driver shot to death in Prince George’s County: police

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a DoorDash delivery driver was shot to death in the Mitchellville area early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Noel Njoku suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died shortly after being rushed to a local hospital.

Police are still trying to develop information on the suspect and any motive they might have.

If you have any information that might help police, call (301) 516-2512.

DoorDash provided FOX 5 with a statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to the Dasher's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our community is paramount and we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in any way we can. We are actively working to get in touch with this Dasher’s family to extend our full support."

