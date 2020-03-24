Food banks feeling squeeze from coronavirus

Food banks and pantries across the DMV say their donations are running low and demand is up during the coronavirus crisis.

House of Mercy in Manassas says it is losing a third of its revenue, which comes from a thrift store that funds the food pantry. Demand has also increased due to the number of families struggling with job losses.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crisis also impacts the region's largest food bank the Capital Area Food Bank. Officials there tell FOX 5 donations are down 50 percent, while the food bank is spending four times the amount on food purchases to dole out to needy families.

Food organizations are also running low because items normally donated from grocery stores aren't coming because many items are selling out or flying off the shelves so quickly.

"The biggest way really people can help our food pantry and those around any nonprofits is to donate in this time," said Jessica Root, executive director of House of Mercy.

You can do that at https://houseofmercyva.org/ and https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE