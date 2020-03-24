Expand / Collapse search

Food banks feeling squeeze from coronavirus

Food pantries in need of support

With COVID-19 putting a pause on the economy, area food banks and pantries tell FOX 5 demand is up and supply and donations are dangerously low. One food pantry in Northern Virginia is struggling to keep shelves stocked while families are packing the parking lot to get food.

MANASSAS, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Food banks and pantries across the DMV say their donations are running low and demand is up during the coronavirus crisis.

House of Mercy in Manassas says it is losing a third of its revenue, which comes from a thrift store that funds the food pantry. Demand has also increased due to the number of families struggling with job losses.

The crisis also impacts the region's largest food bank the Capital Area Food Bank. Officials there tell FOX 5 donations are down 50 percent, while the food bank is spending four times the amount on food purchases to dole out to needy families.

Food organizations are also running low because items normally donated from grocery stores aren't coming because many items are selling out or flying off the shelves so quickly.

"The biggest way really people can help our food pantry and those around any nonprofits is to donate in this time," said Jessica Root, executive director of House of Mercy.

You can do that at https://houseofmercyva.org/ and https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/.

