Giant flying, venomous spiders creep throughout East Coast

article

The 4-inch-long-legged Joro spider, originally from Asia, will continue to fly through the air this summer.

Flying, or parachuting, is a unique trait for the Joro spider, as well as their yellow and black coloring, making them easy to spot.

According to a peer-reviewed study from 2023 the spiders are "here to stay" and are "spreading like wildfire."

Although they are venomous, Coyle said the spiders aren’t harmful to people or animals per se, but they are displacing native species by eating anything that gets caught in their web.

The species was first seen in the U.S. in Georgia in 2014, and has since spread throughout the South, now continuing to make its way up North, the study says.

"Barring some unforeseen circumstance, we expect the range of these things to continue expanding, likely to the north, and we’ve already seen that with some populations in Maryland," Coyle said.



