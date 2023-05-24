Florida man arrested near Virginia preschool had AK-47 in vehicle, said he was going to CIA: police

Authorities arrested a man they say was trespassing at a Virginia preschool Tuesday and seized an AK-47 from his vehicle after investigators say he told officer police he was heading to the Central Intelligence Agency.

Officers say Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida was trespassing at the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean.

Fairfax County Police say Sandow was unarmed when they found him, but told investigators he was making his way to the CIA.

Fairfax County Police

The CIA headquarters is located less than two miles from the preschool where Sandow was taken into custody.

Officials say an AK-47 and another weapon were found in Sandow's vehicle after they executed a search warrant.

Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.