Flooded roadways, downed trees after night of intense storms across DC region

Severe thunderstorms brought flooding damage, downed trees and power outages to parts of the area overnight into Tuesday morning.

The storms began Monday night and brought heavy downpours to parts of the region.

On Reed Terrace in Southeast, D.C., winds and rain brought down trees and power lines.

In Upper Marlboro, heavy rain flooded roadways and left standing water on some streets across the town. Parts of Water Street were impassable Tuesday morning because of high water.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says another round of storms could bring more severe weather later this afternoon and evening.

