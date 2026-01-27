Flight cancellations, delays continue after weekend winter storm

Airport anxitey is in full swing at Reagan National Airport and Dulles Airport. The snow has gotten out of here, but many passengers haven't because of all the canceled flights.

We’ve seen a staggering number of cancellations in our area. The website FlightAware says in just the last 24 hours, 854 flights were scrubbed at Reagan National, 569 at Dulles and 458 at BWI Marshall.

What travelers are saying:

As passengers arrive hoping to get out, they didn’t have to wait long to see it’s not business as usual.

A line of plows on the runways have been working around the clock. The big concern is braking conditions, because even a thin layer of ice on dca’s shorter runways makes landings hazardous. Passengers told FOX 5 they’re trying to take it all in stride.

"A lot of hotel walls. I mean I wish we were home, but a lot of houses don’t even have power right now," one traveler said.

"They’ve canceled my flight about three times already! And I was supposed leave early this morning but it’s just horrible," another told FOX 5.

What to do:

Metropolitan Airport Authority officials tell FOX 5 that if you’re stranded right now, they want you to be aware.

The reality is that while the airport here are back open, other parts of the country are seeing disruptions and that’s causing a domino effect on flights.

The backlog could take days to clear, so if you have a flight, don't just show up — check that app before you arrive.

Dig deeper:

The cancellations and delays are far from over though.

"It’s going take a while. There’s going to be a cascade of delays because of yesterday's cancellations and also there’s bad weather in other locations that are going to affect three flights leaving the D.C. area," said Crystal Newcombe Nosal with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

One other concern coming here is always parking.

Parking at DCA is currently experiencing, high demand, with reduced capacity. So they recommend, if you need a spot to reserve one online before you drive to the airport, and you can check their website to see how many spots are available.