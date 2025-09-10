Flames rip through Krop’s Crops market in Fairfax County

A fire tore through several buildings at Krop’s Crops vintage market early Wednesday morning, prompting a large response from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The Brief Fire tore through multiple buildings at Krop’s Crops in Great Falls. Crews responded around midnight; no injuries reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause.



Crews were dispatched around midnight to the 11110 block of Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, where heavy flames were visible across multiple structures.

A Fairfax County Police helicopter spotted the blaze while returning from another call.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and no injuries have been reported.

Flames engulf building in Fairfax County (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Fire investigators remain on scene. The cause is still under investigation.

Krop’s Crops is a popular seasonal farm known for local produce, holiday decorations, and collectibles.