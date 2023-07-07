Five killed in car crashes in Virginia over the Fourth, police say

Five people were killed in traffic crashes in Virginia over the Fourth of July holiday, according to police.

Police say one motorcyclist, two drivers and two passengers were killed in four traffic crashes that occurred within a 48-hour window from midnight on July 3 to midnight on July 4. The fatal crashes took place in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties, police say.

Featured article

"We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. "Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways. Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time. We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways."