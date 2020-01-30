First possible case of coronavirus in Maryland tests negative, health officials say

article

A Maryland resident who met the CDC's criteria for the testing of coronavirus earlier this week has tested negative, state health officials confirmed Thursday.

On Monday, the Maryland Department of Health announced the individual was in "good condition" while awaiting test results.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state at this time.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.

China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths.

Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report