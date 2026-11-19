Four people injured in Montgomery County crash
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ASPEN HILL, Md. - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County police.
The collision was reported at Connecticut Avenue and Aspen Hill Road around 3 p.m. Officials said four people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers should expect delays and are urged to take alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Montgomery County Police Department.