The Brief Potential measles exposures are under investigation in Charlottesville and Farmville in Virginia. The U.S. more than doubled its 2025 total of confirmed measles cases in 2026. International health officials said the U.S. lost its measles-free status.



The Virginia Department of Health is investigating potential measles exposures in Charlottesville and Farmville. The investigation comes after international health officials announced the United States lost its measles-free status.

What we know:

The U.S. more than doubled its 2025 total of confirmed cases in 2026 as vaccination rates declined and measles cases increased.

The United States is not the only country affected; Mexico and Canada have also lost their measles elimination status.

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization, emphasized the gravity of the decision.

"Losing measles elimination status has broader implications than losing a public health designation," Barbosa said. "It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at the risk of preventable illness, hospitalization, and death."

DMV leaders react

The loss of elimination status prompted responses from public officials across the D.C. region.

On Tuesday, Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks released a statement calling the development "an utter disgrace" and placing blame on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a statement posted on X, Kennedy attributed the situation to worldwide COVID-era disruptions that interrupted routine childhood vaccinations.

"We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust," he said.

Elizabeth Choma, a pediatric nurse practitioner and associate professor at George Washington University, described the news as disheartening. While Choma said she does not believe people need to panic, she noted that the situation is concerning, particularly for unvaccinated individuals, infants too young to be vaccinated and people who are potentially immunocompromised.

"I think we really need to make sure the public is aware and families are aware. It’s so much more than just a disease with a bad rash, and that antibody protection through the vaccine is really important and critical to helping protect people and keeping them healthy," Choma said.