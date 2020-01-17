First flu death reported at DC's children's hospital, officials say

A patient who tested positive for the flu last weekend at Children's National Hospital has died, the medical center confirmed on Friday.

Children's National officials say privacy laws prevent them from publicly addressing a patient's care, however, they released the following statement:

"The team at Children’s National Hospital is dedicated to providing the very best care to every patient and our hearts break any time a family loses a child."

Health officials say the CDC is reporting that flu activity is high in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region and 32 pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide since the beginning of flu season.

The hospital says families are still able to get the flu vaccine now if they have not yet done so.

Read more tips provided by the hospital below:

Children experiencing the following warning signs should obtain medical care right away:

• Trouble breathing

• Bluish lips or face

• Chest or severe muscle pain

• No urine for 8 hours

• Not alert when awake

• Seizures

• Fever above 104 degrees

