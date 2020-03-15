First dose to be delivered Monday in clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine

The first dose of a potential COVID-19 vaccine will be administered Monday, according to a government official.

The medical impact of the new coronavirus is coming into sharper focus as it continues its spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic.

Its true fatality rate isn’t yet known, but it seems 10 times higher than the flu, which kills hundreds of thousands around the world each year, the United States’ top infectious disease expert told lawmakers last week.

Most people have had mild to moderate illness and recovered, but the virus is more serious for those who are older or have other health problems.

That’s a huge number, said Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who now heads a global health organization. In the U.S., 60% of adults have at least one underlying health condition and 42% have two or more.

“There’s still a lot that we don’t know” about the virus and disease it causes, COVID-19, he said.