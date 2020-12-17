First Black female to serve as Anne Arundel County police chief sworn in

The first Black woman to be appointed Anne Arundel County police chief was sworn in on Thursday.

Amal Awad – who recently left her post as Hyattsville police chief – is also the first member of the LGBTQ community to lead Anne Arundel County’s force.

A veteran of the Prince George’s County police force, Awad also has roots in Anne Arundel County, having served as former chief Kevin Davis’ Chief of Staff.

Thursday’s swearing in ceremony was held virtually in order to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

"To the people of Anne Arundel County, you have my commitment to continuing our work together strengthening this foundation while earning your confidence and trust," said Chief Awad. "I’m humbled, I’m excited and I’m looking forward to proudly leading the men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department as we learn, grow and lead together as an agency, as a community, for the betterment of Anne Arundel County."

