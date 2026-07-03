Fireworks spark blaze at DC rowhome days before Fourth of July
WASHINGTON - Fireworks ignited a blaze at a Washington, D.C., rowhome early Thursday, officials said.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of E Street NE. Crews arrived to find flames in the rear courtyard and extending into the first floor of the home.
No injuries were reported, but one adult was displaced.
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Fireworks spark blaze at DC rowhome (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)
The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireem.