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Fireworks spark blaze at DC rowhome days before Fourth of July

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated July 3, 2026 11:48 AM EDT Published July 3, 2026 11:47 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Fireworks ignited a blaze at a Washington, D.C., rowhome early Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of E Street NE. Crews arrived to find flames in the rear courtyard and extending into the first floor of the home.

No injuries were reported, but one adult was displaced.

Image 1 of 4

Fireworks spark blaze at DC rowhome (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)

The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireem.

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Fire and EMS