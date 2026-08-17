The Brief More than 100 vehicles caught fire early Monday. Flames spread through a junkyard on Patriot Highway. Crews remain on scene with no reported injuries.



More than 100 vehicles caught fire early Monday during a junkyard blaze in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in the 9000 block of Patriot Highway. When crews arrived, they began applying water immediately, but the flames continued to spread to additional vehicles. Officials estimate more than 100 vehicles were involved.

Dozens of Spotsylvania County Fire units remain on scene extinguishing remaining hot spots and conducting operations. Crews are expected to stay for several more hours. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ More than 100 vehicles burn in early morning junkyard fire in Spotsylvania County

More than 100 vehicles burn in early morning junkyard fire in Spotsylvania County (Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)