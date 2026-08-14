DC man pleads guilty to beating partner's toddler to death

The Brief Dasean Matthews pleaded guilty to the beating death of 2-year-old Mars Jones. Jones was beaten to death in October 2022. Matthews is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2027.



A Washington, D.C., man has pleaded guilty to the beating death of his girlfriend's toddler, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

What we know:

Dasean Matthews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the beating death of 2-year-old Mars Jones in 2022, according to officials.

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The backstory:

Mars Jones was killed in October 2022, after officials said he died from head trauma.

Prosecutors said Matthews beat the child multiple times throughout the day on Oct. 13, 2022.

That morning, surveillance video at a Dunkin' Donuts showed Matthews punching the toddler, causing the boy to fall and slam against a metal railing, officials said. Matthews was there with Mars and Mars' mother, Monet Jones, who was Matthews' partner.

Later in the day, in a parking garage, police said surveillance cameras caught Matthews grabbing the child by his shirt and swinging him, before punching him again. After that, prosecutors said Matthews was alone in a car with Mars, where yet more security footage showed Matthews beating the child "so forcefully that the vehicle shakes from the impact of the blows."

From there, officials said Matthews delivered the boy's unconscious body back to his mother. First responders were called to the area. They took Mars to the hospital, where he died.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro called the beating "heinous."

"The senseless crime of an innocent two-year-old being beaten to death has no place in our society," Pirro said.

What's next:

Matthews has been in custody since Nov. 4, 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2027.

The boy's mother, Monet Jones, has also been charged in this case.