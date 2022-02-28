Fireworks, not gunshots caused chaos at MGM National Harbor Casino, police say

Chaos at the MGM National Harbor Casino had gamblers scrambling on Saturday in fear of an active shooter.

While the investigation is ongoing, Prince George's County police are now saying they are "pretty sure" it was fireworks, not gunshots that were set off nearby.

"It was very scary. The whole situation was very terrifying. I will never go back there again ever," said Tammy Robinson. "Somebody yelled shooter, active shooter, get out!"

Robinson was visiting the casino for her cousin's 82nd birthday party when she heard the loud pops and saw people running toward her.

Other casino-goers took to social media Saturday night, afraid it was gunshots they heard.

One man posted, "There was a shooting on the casino floor."

"Someone set off what we are pretty sure are fireworks, and fireworks sound very closely related to gunshots and that created even more panic in the attempt to exit MGM," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. "During that course of exiting, we believe, and our preliminary investigation shows, that a theft occurred or thefts occurred inside MGM at that time."

Chief Aziz said that police are not ready to say whether the theft was related to the fireworks going off.

Police say, at one point, a fire alarm went off during the commotion as well. No injuries were reported.

FOX 5 has reached out to MGM for a comment regarding the incident. We have not heard back.