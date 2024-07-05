Fireworks ignite Fourth of July fire that destroys Aspen Hill home

A Fourth of July fire that destroyed a Montgomery County home was ignited by fireworks, officials say.

The fire was reported at a house in the 14400 block of Brad Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said fireworks sparked the blaze that began on the home’s carport roof. The flames then spread to the attic area and other parts of the house. Piringer said the fire also damaged a neighbor’s shed.

The fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage, including the structure, contents, a vehicle and the neighbor’s property.

Piringer said no injuries were reported, and one person was displaced.

It is unclear who ignited the fireworks that sparked the blaze.

About an hour later, crews were called to a fire outside a house on Medway Street in Glenmont Forest sparked by discarded fireworks. No injuries or displacements were reported.