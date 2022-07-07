Firework lit by student causes evacuation of Charles County summer school

Authorities say a student at a summer school in Charles County caused the building to be evacuated after lighting off a firework inside.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at Westlake High School in Waldorf.

Police say the 'non-aerial firework' was lit in the main lobby of the school causing the facility to fill with smoke.

Students were evacuated while the smoke cleared. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-932-2222, the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.