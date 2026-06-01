Firefighters in Stafford County seek shorter workweek after crash response

The Brief Firefighters in Stafford County are calling for a reduction in their weekly hours. They claim that the demands of the job and recent large-scale emergencies highlight the need for change. The proposal will now be presented to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for consideration.



Firefighters in Stafford County are calling for a reduction in their weekly hours, saying the demands of the job and recent large-scale emergencies highlight the need for change.

What we know:

Members of the Stafford County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4012 say the push follows last week’s deadly crash response, which they describe as a stark example of the physical and mental strain crews face on duty.

What they're saying:

Union president Jake Rawls said the current schedule is significantly more demanding than a standard workweek.

"The average person works 40 hours a week. We’re doing 56," Rawls said. "So, if we can draw back and do 42, I mean it helps us, and it turns around and helps the community as well."

In a statement shared on social media, the union described how firefighters who responded to the crash were expected to quickly return to routine duties, even after dealing with a traumatic scene. Leaders say that kind of turnaround underscores the need to rethink scheduling.

Rawls said the proposal would shift firefighters from 56-hour weeks to 42-hour weeks, arguing that the change would improve long-term health, family stability and job performance, even if it requires additional county funding.

"A lot of departments are going to it because it is the best schedule for the fire department," Rawls said. "And the fire department is here to serve the citizens, and we can do that adequately with the 56-hour workweek, but we can do it even better with a 42-hour workweek."

What we don't know:

County officials have not yet responded publicly.

What's next:

The proposal will now be presented to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for consideration.