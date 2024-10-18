Firefighters respond to apartment fire in in Prince George’s County, no injuries reported
ADELPHI, Md. - Firefighters have contained a second alarm apartment fire on the 8th floor of a building in Prince George’s County.
The fire was reported on Friday morning at 1836 Metzerott Road.
The blaze has been extinguished, and no injuries have been reported, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.
Emergency responders, including a public information officer, are currently on the scene.
