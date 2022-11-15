Firefighters rescue residents from 2-alarm blaze at northwest DC apartment building

Firefighters rescued several residents from an apartment building that caught fire Tuesday morning in the District.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 24th Street in the northwest.

DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS

Officials say smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the nine story building when they arrived.

Fire officials say the apartment is home to numerous senior citizens. Video posted online showed firefighters using ladders to rescue residents from their windows.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.