Firefighters hurt as flames destroy Southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two firefighters were hurt after responding to a house fire in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Suitland Road.
Officials say two firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire left four occupants and one dog displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.