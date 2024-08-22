Firefighters extinguished a townhouse fire late Wednesday night in Fairfax County.

The fire was reported in the 7200 block of Jillspring Court. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived to find flames and smoke emanating from the rear of the home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters extinguish townhouse blaze in Springfield; no injuries reported ( Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.