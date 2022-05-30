Firefighters catch infant dropped from window of DC apartment building during rescue

An infant was caught by firefighters after being dropped from the window of a second floor D.C. apartment building during a fire Sunday night.

The rescue happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue in the Southeast.

Fire officials say two adults and a child were rescued using a ladder. Seven other residents were evaluated but did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

