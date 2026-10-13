The Brief Firefighters return Tuesday after a Northwest Washington house fire left one dead. Officials identified the deceased man as 75-year-old Konan Nguessan. Crews will canvass the neighborhood to distribute fire safety information.



Firefighters will return to a northwest Washington neighborhood Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire over the weekend left a man dead and several others injured.

RELATED: Man dead in Northwest DC fire that injured 6 more, including children

Firefighters to canvass neighborhood following deadly DC house fire (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in a two-story home in the 600 block of Geranium Street NW.

Officials identified the man who died as 75-year-old Konan Nguessan, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Several adults and children remain hospitalized following the blaze.

Fire prevention crews will canvass the surrounding neighborhood Tuesday to distribute fire safety and prevention information to residents.