1 dead in Northwest DC fire that injured 6 more, including children
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man is dead after a fire engulfed a home in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning, sending three more adults and three children to the hospital.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to the house fire on the 600 block of Geranium Street just before 5 a.m.
Fire and smoke spread from the front to the rear of the two-story house.
Officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Six more victims were rushed to the hospital: a woman, man and child with critical injuries, and a woman and two children with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased man, along with the ages of the children, has yet to be released.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the DC Fire and EMS Department.