1 dead in Northwest DC fire that injured 6 more, including children

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The Brief A man was killed in a house fire in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Three more adults and three children were transported to a local hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A man is dead after a fire engulfed a home in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning, sending three more adults and three children to the hospital.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the house fire on the 600 block of Geranium Street just before 5 a.m.

Fire and smoke spread from the front to the rear of the two-story house.

Officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Six more victims were rushed to the hospital: a woman, man and child with critical injuries, and a woman and two children with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man, along with the ages of the children, has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.