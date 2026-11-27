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The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Friday, Nov. 27, to free up state resources and financial assistance following this week's coastal storm. The storm brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and tidal flooding across the Commonwealth, prompting ongoing power restoration and damage assessments. State emergency officials are collecting damage data from homes, businesses and infrastructure to determine whether Virginia qualifies for federal disaster aid.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Friday to support recovery efforts after a coastal storm battered the Commonwealth with heavy rain, strong winds and tidal flooding over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Through Executive Order 23, the declaration makes state resources and financial assistance available to help state agencies and local governments restore power, clear debris and repair damaged infrastructure.

The backstory:

In a Friday statement, Spanberger said state agencies are working closely with local governments and utility partners to get electricity back on for impacted residents and keep roads safe.

"I'm grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock, and over the holiday, to keep Virginians safe," Spanberger said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is coordinating with local officials to conduct initial damage assessments across homes, businesses, utilities and public infrastructure. State officials said that data will be used to determine whether Virginia meets the threshold to request federal disaster assistance.

Ahead of the storm, the Virginia Emergency Support Team was activated on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to coordinate response efforts across the state.

What they're saying:

Even though the storm system has moved out, officials warned that lingering flooding, debris and downed wires still pose hazards for residents heading into the weekend.

"Though the storm has passed, its impacts may continue to affect communities," VDEM State Coordinator Lauren Opett said. "We encourage Virginians to remain cautious and follow guidance from local officials as conditions improve."

Safety reminders for Virginians

What you can do:

Emergency officials are urging residents across Virginia to take the following precautions during cleanup:

Stay out of floodwater: Avoid flooded roadways and never drive through standing water.

Watch for downed lines: Stay far away from fallen power lines and report them directly to your utility provider.

Drive carefully: Use caution on roads that may still have storm debris, standing water or damaged infrastructure.

Check on neighbors: Reach out to family members and neighbors who may need help or have lost power.

Stay informed: Continue monitoring local weather forecasts and follow guidance from local emergency officials.

Residents can find additional emergency updates and preparedness resources at vdem.virginia.gov.