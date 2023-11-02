Firefighters battle smoke, flames to control 2-alarm fire at Rockville strip mall

Firefighters battled smoke and flames early Thursday morning to control a two-alarm building fire at a strip mall in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 680 block of Lofstrand Lane in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the building on fire houses an auto body shop and a laundromat. He said the flames also spread to some parked vehicles outside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.