3-alarm fire at College Park apartment building sends smoke, flames into sky

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in College Park.

Authorities say the fire was reported just after 8 a.m. at the Wynfield Park Apartments on the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Flames from the blaze could be seen coming from the roof of the three-story apartment building.

The flames spread across sections of the roof sending white and gray smoke into the sky. Firefighters attacked the fire from ladder trucks that were positioned next to the building.

