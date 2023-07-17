Firefighters battle blaze at northwest DC home

Firefighters battled heavy flames overnight at a house fire in northwest D.C.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block 1st Street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighters battle house fire in northwest DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Images show flames leaping from several windows as firefighters worked to control the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials say one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.