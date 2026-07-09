Firefighter transported after battling Prince George’s County house fire

The Brief • A firefighter was transported for evaluation after a Prince George’s County house fire.

• Crews found a two‑story single‑family home with fire showing through the roof.

• One resident was displaced, and Homeland Security is assisting.

A firefighter was transported for evaluation after crews battled a Prince George’s County house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 10900 block of Trafton Drive in Kettering. First responders arrived to find a two‑story single‑family home with fire showing through the roof.

Crews brought the fire under control, and searches of the home were negative. One resident was displaced, and the Prince George’s County Office of Homeland Security is assisting.