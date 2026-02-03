A D.C. firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured while battling an early morning house fire in northwest Washington.

The fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue. Officials said the firefighter’s injuries were non‑life‑threatening. Animal control was also called for an injured cat found at the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control around 5:30 a.m. and were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighter injured in early morning blaze in northwest DC (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)