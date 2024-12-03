Firearm and suspected marijuana found in students' backpack at Arlington school

A 17-year-old Arlington Community High School student has been charged after a firearm was located in his backpack on school grounds.



According to police, a school security guard located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine and suspected marijuana inside a student’s backpack.

Police responded to Arlington Community High School located in the 4400 block of Fairfax Drive on December 2, around noon, and took the student into custody.

Arlington Community High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

He is being held in a juvenile detention center.