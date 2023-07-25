Firearm discharges in apartment after cat knocks it from table in Manassas

Police have charged an adult man with reckless handling of a firearm after his cat allegedly knocked the weapon from a table which discharged upon contact with the ground.

According to police, the accused 29-year-old Christopher Michael Moore was preparing his handgun for cleaning in his apartment located in the 10100 block of Portsmouth Rd. in Manassas, when his cat allegedly knocked the weapon from a table.

The round fired entered an occupied neighboring apartment. No injuries were reported.

A wall and ceiling in the neighboring apartment were damaged.