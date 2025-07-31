Foggy Bottom Metro reopens after fire caused major delays Thursday

The Brief Fire shut down Foggy Bottom station Thursday. Delays reported across several lines. Riders can expect ongoing delays.



A fire at Foggy Bottom Metro station disrupted the Thursday morning commutes by shutting down service on portions of three major rail lines.

Delays & Detours

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Train service between McPherson Square and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines was shut down for several hours.

The station was evacuated and was closed for several hours before reopening around 8:15 a.m.

Several lines are single tracking and shuttle buses are being used to help move passengers along the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke posted an image of the damaged railine to social media.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fire shuts down Foggy Bottom Metro Station Fire

Foggy Bottom Metro Map (WMATA)