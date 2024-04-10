A two-alarm fire in Fairfax County left five people injured; two with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the two who were seriously hurt were children, but the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is not confirming their ages.

Fire rips through Fairfax County home, leaving family of 5 injured

The community is hoping for the best, and keeping this family in their thoughts.

"It’s very sad and I’ve been in this neighborhood since 1994 and never seen anything like this happen," said neighbor Alan Walker.

"It’s horrible," added Joe Staley, another community member. "I see the kids all the time in the street playing and stuff, so my heart really goes out to the family and those kids and [I] hope they’re okay."

Neighbors say this family and their grandparents all live in this home on Whetstone Manor Lane in Clifton.

Kids were home from school on Wednesday due to a holiday and neighbors say they were in the care of their grandparents.

2 rescued from Virginia house fire

Fairfax Fire rang a second alarm on this and said that when they arrived, two people were still inside, but eventually removed from the home.

Neighbors reported a quick response, and the fire department had a hydrant nearby that helped with what was an intense firefight.

Fairfax County Assistant Fire Chief Tracey Reed told FOX 5 she's "very proud" of the firefighters who responded.

"We have firefighters from four jurisdictions who work very well together, and they came together for a rapid response and gave the victims the best chance of survival."

The fire marshal is still investigating what sparked the flames.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family recover from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.