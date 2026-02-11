Fire reported outside Dupont Circle suspends Red Line service

article

The Brief A fire temporarily shut down some Red Line service in DC early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Dupont Circle to investigate. Some service has been restored.



Commuters experienced some delays Wednesday morning after a fire was reported outside Dupont Circle.

What we know:

Red Line service was suspended between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park around 6 a.m.

Crews responded to investigate the cause of a fire reported outside Dupont Circle.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Service was restored between Dupont Circle and Cleveland Park stations around 7:30 a.m. as the fire department cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the fire, including a cause, have yet to be released.