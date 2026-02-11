Expand / Collapse search

Fire reported outside Dupont Circle suspends Red Line service

Published  February 11, 2026 8:50am EST
The Brief

    • A fire temporarily shut down some Red Line service in DC early Wednesday morning.
    • Crews responded to Dupont Circle to investigate.
    • Some service has been restored.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Commuters experienced some delays Wednesday morning after a fire was reported outside Dupont Circle.

What we know:

Red Line service was suspended between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park around 6 a.m.

Crews responded to investigate the cause of a fire reported outside Dupont Circle.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Service was restored between Dupont Circle and Cleveland Park stations around 7:30 a.m. as the fire department cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the fire, including a cause, have yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

NewsWashington, D.C.