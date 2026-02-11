Fire reported outside Dupont Circle suspends Red Line service
article
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Commuters experienced some delays Wednesday morning after a fire was reported outside Dupont Circle.
What we know:
Red Line service was suspended between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park around 6 a.m.
Crews responded to investigate the cause of a fire reported outside Dupont Circle.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Service was restored between Dupont Circle and Cleveland Park stations around 7:30 a.m. as the fire department cleared the scene.
What we don't know:
Further details about the fire, including a cause, have yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.