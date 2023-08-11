Residential fire under control in Harwood, officials say

Officials were on the scene of a fire in Harwood, Maryland Friday morning.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department says a fire at a residential structure near Trails End Rd and Patuxent River Rd is under control. Crews were still on the scene around 10 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators have responded to the scene to help in determining the origin and the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials says the home owner was not at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.