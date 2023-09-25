Fire marshal investigating after $3 million waterfront home burns to the ground in Maryland

An investigation is underway after a massive fire burned a Maryland home worth an estimated $3 million down to the ground Saturday night.

The St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home at 24580 New Post Road just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 after a neighbor reported that the home was on fire. The home was unoccupied at the time.

At least 80 firefighters battled the blaze which took about two and a half hours to put out.

The area of origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation at this time. It’s not clear if the smoke alarm sounded, but they were present in the two-story home.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.