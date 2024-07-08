Fire forces families to jump from deck of Rockville home

Two Rockville families were forced to jump from their home’s deck to escape the flames of a fire that had blocked their exit.

Montgomery County officials say the blaze started just before 1 a.m. Monday at a home in the 900 block of N. Stonestreet Avenue.

Assistant Chief David Pazos posted on X that the fire had blocked the exit, making it impossible for the families to escape. The six adults were forced to jump to safety. All six were evaluated, but no injuries were reported and no one was transported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.